Lifestyle

Rare first edition Harry Potter book signed by author is up for private sale

01 June 2022 - 08:41 By Marie-Louise Gumuchian
A rare first edition signed by the author of 'Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone' is due to be sold by Christie's auction house in London.
Image: Henry Nicholls/Reuters

A first edition of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, with some errors and signed by author J.K. Rowling, is going up for a private sale at Christie’s in London, with the auction house inviting offers starting from £200,000 (R3.9m).

The publication is one of 500 hardback copies of the book printed in an initial run in 1997, with 300 sent to libraries.

The one being sold by Christie’s, as part of its upcoming “The Art of Literature: Loan and Selling Exhibition”, is among the other 200.

“There were a few things they seemed to get wrong in the book production,” Mark Wiltshire, a specialist in printed books and co-curator of “The Art of Literature” exhibition, told Reuters.

Credit: Reuters.

“On the back cover, for instance, philosopher’s, which of course is quite a key word is misspelt ‘philospher’s’. On page 53, in the list of items which pupils are asked to take to Hogwarts with them, ‘one wand’ is repeated twice.”

While Rowling was unknown at the time, the book about the magical world of witches and wizards went on to become a huge hit around the world, spawning a series and a huge film franchise.

“In many ways, this book is the physical manifestation of a magic memory for so many people and that’s what makes it so desirable,” Wiltshire said.

Christie's “Art of Literature” event is open to the public from June 7 to 15. 

Reuters

