After ugly trial, can Johnny Depp or Amber Heard stage a second act?

After graphic allegations of abuse, recordings of vicious fights and airings of nasty text messages, will Hollywood be ready to welcome back Johnny Depp or Amber Heard?

Depp, the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star, declared that a US jury gave him his life back when it awarded him a near-total victory in his defamation fight with ex-wife Heard on Wednesday.

Jurors supported Depp's three claims that Heard had defamed him and awarded him more than $10 million in damages. Heard won one counterclaim that Depp's lawyer had defamed her. The jury awarded Heard $2 million.

The verdicts came with a cost. Over six weeks, the televised trial provided vivid detail about a troubled marriage and evidence that both Depp and Heard admitted was embarrassing.

Still, Depp is expected to be offered new movie roles now that the US jury has backed him after a years-long legal battle, said Clayton Davis, senior awards editor at Hollywood publication Variety.