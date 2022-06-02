Déjà Vu, Ancestors and Dreams: Five art events not to miss in June

Five art events not to miss in June:

1. THE SPIRAL OF CONTAINMENT: RAPE’S AFTERMATH BY ELISA IANNACONE

The Spiral of Containment: Rape’s Aftermath is series of 25 photographs, written stories and sound clips by Mexican-Canadian photographer, cinematographer and foreign correspondent Elisa Iannacone which tells the stories of 25 survivors of sexual assault.

Seven of the photographs were captured in SA and each features a portrait of a rape survivor in a magical-realist-constructed environment that ties in with the story being told. In so doing, Iannacone, working with the survivors, makes a statement of survival, empowerment, agency. Her own portrait and story is included in the exhibition and acted as the catalyst for this series after a tragic rape all but brought her life to a halt.

Having first been exhibited at the Oxo Towers in London, Iannacone’s body of work was also shown at the Cape Town Art Fair and NIROX and has been now been curated to be exhibited in the isolation cells of Constitution Hill’s Number 4 Prison. This setting acts as both a haunting canvas of the subject matter but also as a space of triumph, in tying in with the symbol of Constitution Hill today.

• The Spiral of Containment: Rape’s Aftermath will be available online and on show at Constitution Hill in Johannesburg until June 25. The exhibition is open to the public to view Mondays to Sundays from 9am — 5pm, with walkabouts every Saturday at 11.30am Book a slot online.