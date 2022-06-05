Movie Review

‘Eyes of Tammy Faye’ tells sensational tale of corrupt American TV preachers

Jessica Chastain delivers an Oscar-winning performance in the on-screen story of US TV evangelical con artists Tammy Faye and Jim Bakker

For a generation of silent majority, conservative evangelical Christian Americans, Tammy Faye was a popular, beloved and charming Pollyanna figure whose optimistic faith-based take on the world was beamed onto their TV screens as the face of that demographic, together with her husband Jim Bakker of the influential PTL Christian television network in the 1970s and '80s. Their empire also extended to the creation of the Heritage USA Christian theme park that was, for a while, one of the most popular amusement parks in the country...