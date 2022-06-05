Humour

Lies are the glue holding together the pieces of our lives

We'd do our children a favour if we taught them to lie more effectively, with good intentions

I must have been about 2.5-years-old when I told my first lie. We were dressed to the nines, on our way to the Natal Playhouse to watch the annual Passion Play. For whatever reason, I was convinced there was an elaborate plan to leave me at home. So, when, already seated in the car, I was asked if I needed to go back into the house to empty my bladder I shook my head vigorously, even though I was bursting. The details are unnecessary, but the story didn’t end pleasantly...