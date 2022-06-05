New crime show ‘DI Ray’ tackles racism in a different way: star Gemma Whelan

‘Game of Thrones’ actress Gemma Whelan takes on a different 'war' in the new police drama ‘DI Ray’

Gemma Whelan began her career as a stand-up comedian and comedy TV actor before shooting to global recognition as Yara Greyjoy in Game of Thrones. She’s now one of the stars of the new police drama, DI Ray, created by Maya Sondhi, produced by Line of Duty creator Jed Mercurio and starring Parminder Nagra as Birmingham detective inspector Rachita Ray who, after a heroic action, is promoted and must take on a difficult case that will force her to reckon with her own past and community. Whelan plays Ray’s superior DCI Kerry Henderson. We spoke to her about life after GoT and what attracted her to this role...