WTF is Going On?
Queen Elizabeth is a warrior who’s smashing her brand
Her Maj is a marketing genius, up there with Elvis, Marilyn, Che Guevara and Coca-Cola in terms of global consciousness
05 June 2022 - 00:02
The ancient Spartans — the warrior nation of 300 fame — had a ritual dance. I was reminded of it as the frenzy around the queen’s (the British queen in case you think this shorthand works for another one) jubilee takes hold. In Sparta the old men would take the first round of the dance...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.