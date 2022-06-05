WTF is Going On?

Queen Elizabeth is a warrior who’s smashing her brand

Her Maj is a marketing genius, up there with Elvis, Marilyn, Che Guevara and Coca-Cola in terms of global consciousness

The ancient Spartans — the warrior nation of 300 fame — had a ritual dance. I was reminded of it as the frenzy around the queen’s (the British queen in case you think this shorthand works for another one) jubilee takes hold. In Sparta the old men would take the first round of the dance...