‘I’ve decided to marry you’: Saudi man shoots his shot with Amber Heard after court loss

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
06 June 2022 - 10:23
Actress Amber Heard received a marriage proposal. File photo.
Actress Amber Heard received a marriage proposal. File photo.
Image: Reuters

Actress Amber Heard may be recovering from her bruising and public court battle with her ex Johnny Depp, but one Saudi man has “decided” to help her forget her problems.

A jury last week found Heard defamed Depp and awarded the actor $15m (about R232m) in damages.

Depp sued Heard for $50m (about R773m) and claimed she called herself “a public figure representing domestic abuse” in an opinion piece.

Heard countersued for $100m (about R1.5bn), alleging Depp defamed her when his lawyer labelled her accusations a “hoax”. 

Their court case gripped many people around the world, and one Saudi man thought he should take his shot.

According to Gulf News, the Saudi man messaged Heard on Instagram, promising her a life of joy and happiness.

“Amber, since all doors are closing on you, you have no-one except me to take care of you. I’ve noticed some people hate and bully you, therefore I decided to marry you.

"May Allah bless us both. You are a blessing but people don’t appreciate that. I am better than that old man,” the man was quoted as saying in a voice note.

There has been no word on whether Heard accepted the proposal.

