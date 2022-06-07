Live Better with Capitec and get your share of R1bn in rewards

Francois Viviers, group executive of marketing and communications at Capitec, says: “For years, our clients have been asking for a rewards programme and true to Capitec’s nature, we gave them a disrupter-designed programme around the needs of clients. That’s why we’ve introduced Live Better — it’s real rewards offering real cash back, simple and free.

“Our research showed us that people are tired of traditional tiered rewards programmes. Our programme doesn’t discriminate based on income or status, has no pointless points, no complicated tiers, and no subscription fees. We offer real value just for banking with Capitec. All you need to do is join Live Better on the Capitec banking app — to date, over 6.6-million clients have already done so.”

Once you’ve joined Live Better, you can:

Spend Better to get cash back and discounts every time you spend at Capitec's rewards partners, which include Dis-Chem, Baby City, Shell, Educate24 and GetSmarter, among others; Bank Better and earn cash back on your monthly spend for everyday banking. Simply perform five transactions on the app, link three recurring monthly payments to your account and have one credit, funeral or fixed-term savings product with Capitec; and Save Better with automatic savings tools such as Round-up , which grows your savings every time you spend, and Interest Sweep, with a supercharged interest rate that can be switched on the app from anywhere, any time

All Capitec clients can maximise their rewards with Live Better and start turning Live Better Day, on the 10th of every month, into another payday.

“Live Better is not about us, but rather about building a relationship with our clients that improves their financial behaviour. After 20 years of our clients helping us grow, we are now able to offer them added value through Live Better, to help them grow,” says Viviers.

“Live Better is the answer to clients who have never had access to rewards and through it, we are able to encourage a culture of saving with financial education, partners and tools. If you are still not banking with Capitec, then just download the app to get started.”

This article was paid for by Capitec.