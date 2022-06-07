Live Better with Capitec and get your share of R1bn in rewards
No pointless points, no complicated tiers and no subscription fees: the bank’s new rewards programme makes it simple to get real rewards in the form of cash back and savings
Tired of complicated rewards programmes, pointless points and hidden fees? Capitec, SA's largest digital bank with more than 10-million digital clients, is changing the rewards game with the launch of Live Better.
The Live Better rewards programme is accessible to all clients and enables them to bank, save and spend better every day with tips and tools that help them simplify their banking, while earning cash back and saving. This not only empowers them, but also allows for more time and money to spend on things they love most.
Over the past two months, Capitec has rewarded its clients with more than R50m in cash back just for banking and spending with it. By the end of 2022, the bank intends to reward clients with R1bn in cash back and savings.
By the end of 2022, Capitec intends to reward clients with R1bn in cash back and savings just for banking and spending with it
Francois Viviers, group executive of marketing and communications at Capitec, says: “For years, our clients have been asking for a rewards programme and true to Capitec’s nature, we gave them a disrupter-designed programme around the needs of clients. That’s why we’ve introduced Live Better — it’s real rewards offering real cash back, simple and free.
“Our research showed us that people are tired of traditional tiered rewards programmes. Our programme doesn’t discriminate based on income or status, has no pointless points, no complicated tiers, and no subscription fees. We offer real value just for banking with Capitec. All you need to do is join Live Better on the Capitec banking app — to date, over 6.6-million clients have already done so.”
Once you’ve joined Live Better, you can:
- Spend Better to get cash back and discounts every time you spend at Capitec's rewards partners, which include Dis-Chem, Baby City, Shell, Educate24 and GetSmarter, among others;
- Bank Better and earn cash back on your monthly spend for everyday banking. Simply perform five transactions on the app, link three recurring monthly payments to your account and have one credit, funeral or fixed-term savings product with Capitec; and
- Save Better with automatic savings tools such as Round-up, which grows your savings every time you spend, and Interest Sweep, with a supercharged interest rate that can be switched on the app from anywhere, any time
All Capitec clients can maximise their rewards with Live Better and start turning Live Better Day, on the 10th of every month, into another payday.
“Live Better is not about us, but rather about building a relationship with our clients that improves their financial behaviour. After 20 years of our clients helping us grow, we are now able to offer them added value through Live Better, to help them grow,” says Viviers.
“Live Better is the answer to clients who have never had access to rewards and through it, we are able to encourage a culture of saving with financial education, partners and tools. If you are still not banking with Capitec, then just download the app to get started.”
This article was paid for by Capitec.