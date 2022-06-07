With industry-first features, this smartphone films videos like no other

Smartphone photography and videography has come a long way in the past few years with manufacturers combining the best camera hardware with solid software and even taking advantage of artificial intelligence. HONOUR has become a pioneering force in this regard, creating all-scenario camera systems that deliver extraordinary results.

HONOUR has now pushed industry benchmarks even further with the launch of the HONOUR Magic4 Pro. This flagship smartphone puts you in the director's chair every time you shoot a video: it allows you to film cinematic-level footage thanks to it's incredible features and powerful triple camera combination. This set-up consists of a 50MP Wide Camera, a 50MP 122° Ultra-Wide Camera, and a 64MP Periscope Telephoto Camera.

Let’s take a closer look at how these cameras and some of HONOR's groundbreaking innovations can help you shoot your next masterpiece in exquisite detail:

Fusion Computational Photography

Powered by the best-in-class multi-camera Fusion Computational Photography, the HONOUR Magic4 Pro can seamlessly produce high-definition images in stunning clarity, even when shot from afar.

Complementing the device's triple camera combination is an built in 8x8 dToF laser focusing sensor, which improves image focus speed and accuracy in low light environments and a flicker sensor that helps reduce flickers during photoshoots.

Triple camera

The HONOUR Magic4 Pro makes full use of the unique capabilities of each of its three cameras. When a camera falls short on something, the other cameras can complement it to improve the overall photo quality, colour and clarity.

Whether you're photographing a building, zooming in or out of an object, or capturing a portrait, the HONOUR Magic4 Pro intelligently uses its computational photography solution based on the effect and the environment to fuse the ultra-wide-angle lens and the main camera, the main camera and the telephoto lens, or multiple frames while shooting using the telephoto camera.

Industry-leading telephoto lens

The HONOUR Magic4 Pro features the highest resolution 64MP telephoto lens in the industry with a comparable quality to main cameras, allowing you to take outstanding images in poor lighting conditions.

By bringing the subject closer, this telephoto lens makes it easier for you to capture precious moments. The lens supports 3.5x optical zoom with the best effects in the industry. The focal length of the 3.5x optical zoom approximates to 90mm to deliver better portraits.

Unlike a traditional high-power zoom, which causes inconsistency and noise due to the magnification change, the telephoto lens ensures the image clarity and quality to the largest extent. Its 10x hybrid zoom is suitable for capturing the details of distant scenes and buildings. The lens supports up to 100x digital zoom as well as optical and electronic image stabilisation, to clearly capture distant scenes.

HONOR Magic-Log Movie Master and AI Film Effects

Offering cinematic-level footage, the HONOUR Magic4 Pro features the HONOUR Magic-Log Movie Master and AI Film Effects, offering a dynamic range and rich colour expression for shooting videos. With this feature, the HONOUR Magic4 Series delivers the world’s first 10-bit Log 4K video recording in 60fps (frame per second), beating another industry benchmark.