Prince Albert shares joy at having Charlene back home as she contracts Covid-19

Monaco ruler Prince Albert has opened up about the “vicious rumours” peddled about his marriage and his joy at having his wife Princess Charlene back home just as she suffered another health setback.

Charlene, who had been away from the principality for months due to health issues, tested positive for Covid-19, the royal palace said last week, as the number of cases in neighbouring France begin to rise again.

The 44-year-old former Olympics swimming champion, who married Prince Albert in 2011, returned to Monaco in March as her health improved, the royal palace said at the time. She only recently resumed official duties.

The palace said there were no concerns about her condition and she would isolate according to health protocols.