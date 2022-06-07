Prince Albert shares joy at having Charlene back home as she contracts Covid-19
The Zim-born royal suffered another health setback just months after returning to Monaco
Monaco ruler Prince Albert has opened up about the “vicious rumours” peddled about his marriage and his joy at having his wife Princess Charlene back home just as she suffered another health setback.
Charlene, who had been away from the principality for months due to health issues, tested positive for Covid-19, the royal palace said last week, as the number of cases in neighbouring France begin to rise again.
The 44-year-old former Olympics swimming champion, who married Prince Albert in 2011, returned to Monaco in March as her health improved, the royal palace said at the time. She only recently resumed official duties.
The palace said there were no concerns about her condition and she would isolate according to health protocols.
Now Albert has opened up about the stories that circulated during Charlene's near year-long absence, labelling them “vicious rumours” which hurt his family.
According to French Sunday publication Journal de Dimanche, quoted by the Daily Mail, the prince revealed that Charlene's time away from the family was a “test” for her, their children and himself.
He revealed that they “missed the princess a lot” during her absence and were “hurt by the malicious rumours that were peddled” about his marriage at that time. Albert, who shares twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, both 7, with the Olympian, went on to say that it was the “most beautiful thing” to have her back home.
“She's better, we can finally spend time together. It is a relief and a joy for all of us,” Albert was quoted as saying.