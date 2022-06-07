Woman claims Bill Cosby forced her to perform ‘sexual act’ at Playboy Mansion in 1970s

A woman who accused Bill Cosby of sexually assaulting her in the mid-1970s began her court testimony on Monday, describing how she and a friend met the comedian as teenagers and accompanied him to the famed Playboy Mansion.

Judy Huth, who has filed a civil lawsuit against Cosby for unspecified damages, told jurors she was playing frisbee at a public park on a weekday when she noticed a movie being filmed nearby. She and a friend, Donna Samuelson, walked closer and recognised Cosby, Sidney Poitier and other actors.

Cosby approached the girls and they “bantered,” she said, before he invited them to meet him the following Saturday at a tennis club. She and Samuelson were “excited”, she said.

“We were kids. It was a celebrity. It was out of the norm, that’s for sure.”

Huth said she and Samuelson met Cosby at the tennis club, then followed him by car to his home, played a few games of pool and followed him to another location. Huth realised it was the Playboy Mansion when Cosby pointed out a picture of Hugh Hefner on a wall.

Huth, 64, is set to continue her testimony on Tuesday.