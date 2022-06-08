Alicia Keys says queen personally ‘requested songs’ she sang at jubilee
Singer shared behind-the-scenes moments from the celebrations
US singer Alicia Keys has given her fans a rare behind-the-scenes look at her recent Platinum Jubilee performance, revealing British monarch Queen Elizabeth personally selected the songs she performed.
The Girl On Fire hit maker was among the artists who performed in front of tens of thousands of people at Buckingham Palace during a concert on Saturday to mark the end of the jubilee celebrations to honour the queen’s 70 years on the British throne.
The celebrations were marked by events over four days, including the traditional military parade, a Royal Air Force fly past and a service of thanksgiving.
On Tuesday, the Grammy Award winner took to Instagram to share sweet moments from the event.
In a 3:19-minute video shared with her 23.6-million followers, Keys is seen during key moments before and after her performance.
She is seen with her sons Egypt and Genesis and husband Swizz Beatz while she prepares for the big night, and she told her sons that the queen “requested the songs” she performed.
Her eldest son responded: “Yeah, you can’t refuse the queen. That’s against the law here [in England].”
The songstress also treated fans to a behind-the-scenes look of her outfit selections before sharing stunning visuals from her performance. The clip ended with Keys meeting other performers and fans and sharing her thoughts about performing at the event.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.