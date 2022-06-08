Alicia Keys says queen personally ‘requested songs’ she sang at jubilee

US singer Alicia Keys has given her fans a rare behind-the-scenes look at her recent Platinum Jubilee performance, revealing British monarch Queen Elizabeth personally selected the songs she performed.

The Girl On Fire hit maker was among the artists who performed in front of tens of thousands of people at Buckingham Palace during a concert on Saturday to mark the end of the jubilee celebrations to honour the queen’s 70 years on the British throne.

The celebrations were marked by events over four days, including the traditional military parade, a Royal Air Force fly past and a service of thanksgiving.

On Tuesday, the Grammy Award winner took to Instagram to share sweet moments from the event.