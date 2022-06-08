×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Lifestyle

Gabrielle Union details PTSD battle since rape ordeal at 19

Khanyisile Ngcobo Story producer
08 June 2022 - 17:04
Actress Gabrielle Union. File image.
Actress Gabrielle Union. File image.
Image: MARIO ANZUONI

US actress Gabrielle Union has opened up about how anxiety and panic attacks have made attending events she gets “excited” about “pure agony”.

The Think Like A Man actress opened up in a lengthy Instagram post on Wednesday, detailing her battle with post-traumatic stress disorder after being raped when she was younger.

Union, 49, was attacked and raped at the age of 19. In her post, the actress told her 20.4-million followers of her battle since the ordeal 30 years ago.

“As a rape survivor, I have battled PTSD for 30 years. Living with anxiety and panic attacks all these years has never been easy.

“There’s times the anxiety is so bad it shrinks my life. Leaving the house or making a left hand turn at an uncontrolled light can fill me with terror. Anxiety can turn my anticipation about a party or fun event I’ve been excited about attending (Met Ball) into pure agony.

“When we tell y’all what we are experiencing, please believe us the first time we mention it. No, it’s not like being nervous, and everyone experiences and deals with anxiety differently and that’s OK. I don’t need you to try to 'fix' me.

“I share this as I hope everyone living with anxiety knows they aren’t alone or 'being extra'. I see you, I FEEL you and there is so much love for you. Always. Love and light good people. Be good to each other out there,” she said.

READ MORE:

Get excited! Natasha Thahane is back on the set of ‘Blood and Water’

'Blood and Water' is returning to our screens soon!
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Move over, Marilyn, Kim’s got this, even though it weighed her down

Kim Kardashian says it was challenging losing 7kg to fit into a Marilyn Monroe gown for the Met Gala
Lifestyle
1 month ago

SNAPS | Thuso Mbedu stuns at Oscars ‘Vanity Fair’ after party with Trevor Noah, Will Smith

“A moment of silence for tonight’s look, What the dream team did tonight is crazy out of this world," said the star.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Dine among the stars: Six SA restaurants owned by local celebrities Food
  2. Harry, Meghan share sweet snap of Lilibet in honour of tot's birthday Lifestyle
  3. IN PICS | Businessman Vivian Reddy's luxury hotel opening was event fit for a ... Lifestyle
  4. Nonku, Minnie & Sydney Sweenie: best and worst dressed this week The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. ‘I’ve decided to marry you’: Saudi man shoots his shot with Amber Heard after ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released
'Ramaphosa must step aside': Malema on #farmgate burglary