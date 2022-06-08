Gabrielle Union details PTSD battle since rape ordeal at 19

US actress Gabrielle Union has opened up about how anxiety and panic attacks have made attending events she gets “excited” about “pure agony”.

The Think Like A Man actress opened up in a lengthy Instagram post on Wednesday, detailing her battle with post-traumatic stress disorder after being raped when she was younger.

Union, 49, was attacked and raped at the age of 19. In her post, the actress told her 20.4-million followers of her battle since the ordeal 30 years ago.

“As a rape survivor, I have battled PTSD for 30 years. Living with anxiety and panic attacks all these years has never been easy.