Gabrielle Union details PTSD battle since rape ordeal at 19
US actress Gabrielle Union has opened up about how anxiety and panic attacks have made attending events she gets “excited” about “pure agony”.
The Think Like A Man actress opened up in a lengthy Instagram post on Wednesday, detailing her battle with post-traumatic stress disorder after being raped when she was younger.
Union, 49, was attacked and raped at the age of 19. In her post, the actress told her 20.4-million followers of her battle since the ordeal 30 years ago.
“As a rape survivor, I have battled PTSD for 30 years. Living with anxiety and panic attacks all these years has never been easy.
“There’s times the anxiety is so bad it shrinks my life. Leaving the house or making a left hand turn at an uncontrolled light can fill me with terror. Anxiety can turn my anticipation about a party or fun event I’ve been excited about attending (Met Ball) into pure agony.
“When we tell y’all what we are experiencing, please believe us the first time we mention it. No, it’s not like being nervous, and everyone experiences and deals with anxiety differently and that’s OK. I don’t need you to try to 'fix' me.
“I share this as I hope everyone living with anxiety knows they aren’t alone or 'being extra'. I see you, I FEEL you and there is so much love for you. Always. Love and light good people. Be good to each other out there,” she said.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.