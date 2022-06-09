Why prosecutors want sex trafficker R Kelly jailed for more than 25 years

US prosecutors last week said the multiplatinum R&B singer R Kelly deserves to spend more than 25 years in prison after being convicted of sex trafficking.

In a filing in Brooklyn federal court, prosecutors said Kelly exploited his stardom and wealth for a quarter century to lure women and underage girls for sex, demonstrating a “callous disregard” for his victims and showing no remorse.

“Indeed, the defendant's decades of crime appear to have been fuelled by narcissism and a belief that his musical talent absolved him of any need to conform his conduct — no matter how predatory, harmful, humiliating or abusive to others — to the strictures of the law,” prosecutors said.

Kelly, 55, who has been jailed since 2019, remains a “serious danger” to the public, justifying keeping him behind bars until well into his 70s, prosecutors added.

Jennifer Bonjean, a lawyer for Kelly, has said he should spend fewer than 14 years in prison, and in a filing on Monday explained why his “history and characteristics” justify a shorter sentence.

Bonjean's office declined to comment.