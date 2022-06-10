Best of the rest, Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 11

In terms of performance, you never have to wait too long for anything, including loading and switching between apps, thanks to a competent MediaTek Helio G96 chipset and 6GB RAM. When it comes to storage, the standard space allows you to hide plenty of your digital contraband without needing to buy an additional memory card. Thankfully, you can also lock away your naked ladies, gentlemen and others, as a security feature, by renaming the folder “cryptocurrency passwords”.

The honeymoon phase ends when you have to compromise on the fact that it doesn’t support 5G, which is a real shame in terms of connectivity. This will most probably direct some potential customers to its competitors, such as the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G. Another potential issue is the quality of the photos and videos of the rear camera in low light conditions. You will struggle to take striking shots without plenty of natural light as the device isn’t meant for highly specialised operations like that. Do not even think of capturing moving objects, as this is a futile experiment. It would be a bit like your first crush, known to your mom as The Creep, who could not string a sentence together and who thought his life’s two-year plan referred to a cellphone contract. He was cancelled almost immediately.

In short, the Redmi Note 11 is one of the best budget “note” phones on the market that ticks all the usual boxes, but you’ll have to compromise when it comes to some performance issues, and most notably, the lack of 5G connectivity. But, as they say, no-one is perfect, so it is a great compromise. It does everything just well enough for you not to start looking over your wall to see if the neighbour’s partner is a better catch.

The Redmi Note 11 is on sale at Takealot, myTFGWorld, Cellucity, Incredible Connection, Makro and other outlets.