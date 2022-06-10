Britney Spears, Sam Asghari secretly tie the knot — reports

US pop singer Britney Spears has reportedly married her boyfriend Sam Asghari after nearly six years together.

The couple announced their engagement via Instagram in September 2021 but had not disclosed a wedding date.

Two months later the Stronger singer was released from a legal conservatorship that had controlled her personal life and finances for 13 years. During court proceedings, she said she longed to get married and start a new family without restrictions.

On Friday reports emerged that the couple tied the knot in front of of guests at her California home on Thursday night.

According to Daily Mail, celebrities in attendance included Paris Hilton, Madonna, Donatella Versace and Drew Barrymore.