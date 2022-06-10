Mzansi, let’s help Chicken Licken find love for Jamie from Soweto

It may seem like a joke, but Jamie is serious about finding love and Chicken Licken is hoping to help him find his soulmate.

Appearing in Chicken Licken’s latest TV ad for the Love Me Tender burger, the 31-year-old plays himself, a guy from Soweto looking for love in a world where everyone seems to have found their person except him.

Asked why he decided to participate in the campaign, Jamie said finding love is hard and complicated.

“What’s the damage if you’re getting a little help? This is giving love a chance, basically.”

To facilitate the love match, Chicken Licken created an app called Tender and is asking all South African women looking for love to create a profile and possibly match with Jamie.

The app describes Jamie as someone who likes music, movies, anime, gaming and travel, with the description: “It’s me. Jamie. And I am really looking for love. That Love Me Tender kind of love. Real love.”

Jamie said he is looking for someone who is down to earth, someone who is a “thinker” and who is funny.

“I’m looking for women,” he said.

“Age range, I think 24 to 32. People like saying ‘I don’t see colour’. I don’t get that idea but I’m more attracted to people than whatever racial group or background or demographic you come from.”