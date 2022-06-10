Cast your own spell with the new Magic4 series smartphones

Designed with state-of-the-art technology and smart innovation, the newly launched HONOR Magic4 series is packed with powerful supercharge and impressive camera capabilities.

The smartphone series comprises two devices, the HONOR Magic4 Pro and HONOR Magic Lite, which cutting-edge technology to deliver new benchmarks in smartphone design, display, photography, videography, charging and performance.

The global tech brand has also introduced the HONOR Watch GS 3 and HONOR Earbuds 3 Pro, boosting its portfolio of smart life products.

As the latest iteration of the tech brand’s flagship smartphone line-up, the HONOR Magic4 Pro benefits from strong capabilities in research & development — adopting several independent chips and new technologies, alongside enhanced hardware and software solutions, jointly developed with professional partners.

The device has set a new bar and unleashed the power of magic by debuting with industry-first features, which include:

10-bit log 4K video,

Artificial intelligence (AI) privacy call,

AI super-rendering,

Low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) display with 1920Hz pulse-width modulation dimming; and

Powerful 100W wireless and wired HONOR Supercharge

Cinematic videography

Offering cinematic-level footage, the HONOR Magic4 Pro features the Magic-Log Movie Master and AI Film Effects. With this, the smartphone series delivers the 10-bit log 4K video recording in 60fps (frame per second), beating another industry benchmark.