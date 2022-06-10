Cast your own spell with the new Magic4 series smartphones
The HONOR Magic4 series offers industry-first camera tech, cinematic-level videography, wireless Supercharge, and solutions to sound-leaking
Designed with state-of-the-art technology and smart innovation, the newly launched HONOR Magic4 series is packed with powerful supercharge and impressive camera capabilities.
The smartphone series comprises two devices, the HONOR Magic4 Pro and HONOR Magic Lite, which cutting-edge technology to deliver new benchmarks in smartphone design, display, photography, videography, charging and performance.
The global tech brand has also introduced the HONOR Watch GS 3 and HONOR Earbuds 3 Pro, boosting its portfolio of smart life products.
As the latest iteration of the tech brand’s flagship smartphone line-up, the HONOR Magic4 Pro benefits from strong capabilities in research & development — adopting several independent chips and new technologies, alongside enhanced hardware and software solutions, jointly developed with professional partners.
The device has set a new bar and unleashed the power of magic by debuting with industry-first features, which include:
- 10-bit log 4K video,
- Artificial intelligence (AI) privacy call,
- AI super-rendering,
- Low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) display with 1920Hz pulse-width modulation dimming; and
- Powerful 100W wireless and wired HONOR Supercharge
Cinematic videography
Offering cinematic-level footage, the HONOR Magic4 Pro features the Magic-Log Movie Master and AI Film Effects. With this, the smartphone series delivers the 10-bit log 4K video recording in 60fps (frame per second), beating another industry benchmark.
Triple camera
The HONOR Magic4 Pro is packed with a powerful triple camera combination, featuring a 50MP wide camera with a 1/1.56-inch colour sensor, a 50MP 122o ultra-wide camera, and an 64MP periscope telephoto camera.
This camera tech is all powered by ultra-fusion computational photography which enables the device to produce high-definition images in stunning clarity. The lens supports up to 100x digital zoom as well as optical and electronic image stabilisation, to capture distant scenes clearly.
Powerful wireless charging
The HONOR Magic4 Pro is powered by a 4,600mAh battery, featuring the brand's most powerful supercharge combination to deliver a long battery life and all-day connectivity. With 100W wired HONOR Supercharge, the smartphone juices up to a 100% charge in just 30 minutes. The HONOR Magic4 Pro is also the first to support this wireless supercharge technology, which powers up the device to a 60% charge in just 15 minutes.
Enhanced privacy and security
Offering a groundbreaking new solution to sound-leaking, a common smartphone frustration for many, the HONOR Magic4 Pro debuts a new privacy calling feature. It is supported by AI and powered by directional sound technology, preventing sound leakage for more private phone calls.
For more information, please visit the HONOR online store at www.hihonor.com.