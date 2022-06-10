There’s something shortsighted about Sheryl Sandberg’s ‘lean in movement’

As Michelle Obama said about it in an unguarded moment, ‘sometimes that s**t doesn’t work’

I have always been a bit unnerved by Sheryl Sandberg. There is something so American about her. Striving and smooth and helmet heady all at once. No 2 to Mark Zuckerberg at Facebook now Meta. Youngest dollar billionaire, give or take a Kardashian. Author of Lean In — not a book but a movement...