Humour
Back in the day, I thought men in their 50s were proper grownups. LOL
Turning 50 is not as cool as I thought it would be since all I seem to do is close doors and windows and obsess about keeping in the heat
12 June 2022 - 00:01
Does anyone remember when 50-year-olds used to be full-grown adults? This was when society used to consider 28-year-olds as serious adults with a house, a spouse, his-and-hers VW Jettas and three children aged 9, 7 and 4. Nowadays, 28-year-olds are kids with psychology honours degrees, living in the maids’ quarters in mom and dad’s backyard, running their cannabis gummy e-hailing “business” while serving their fourth internship at a company called Grandma’s Bloomers, just hanging around for the free meals, laundry service and uncapped WiFi...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.