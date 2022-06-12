Humour

Back in the day, I thought men in their 50s were proper grownups. LOL

Turning 50 is not as cool as I thought it would be since all I seem to do is close doors and windows and obsess about keeping in the heat

Does anyone remember when 50-year-olds used to be full-grown adults? This was when society used to consider 28-year-olds as serious adults with a house, a spouse, his-and-hers VW Jettas and three children aged 9, 7 and 4. Nowadays, 28-year-olds are kids with psychology honours degrees, living in the maids’ quarters in mom and dad’s backyard, running their cannabis gummy e-hailing “business” while serving their fourth internship at a company called Grandma’s Bloomers, just hanging around for the free meals, laundry service and uncapped WiFi...