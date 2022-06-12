Music
Chrissy de Beer, 10, on her latest single and musical aspirations
The young musician has already released three singles and hopes to inspire her peers with a career in music
12 June 2022 - 00:00
Chrissy de Beer is a 10-year-old with lofty aspirations. She wrote and released her first single, High 5, in lockdown when she was only eight years old, and her third single, Beautiful Life, at the beginning of June...
