Art

Complexity and a restless energy drive young photographer's intriguing show

Thembinkosi Hlatshwayo's new works engage with themes of violence, shame and isolation in an 'unfolding' show at the Goethe-Institut SA in Johannesburg

Nothing is static. Every lead takes you to a dead end. The familiar is disorienting. Thoughts trail off into nothingness. The eyes are deceived but the impulse to stare lingers in the work...