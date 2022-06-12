Art
Complexity and a restless energy drive young photographer's intriguing show
Thembinkosi Hlatshwayo's new works engage with themes of violence, shame and isolation in an 'unfolding' show at the Goethe-Institut SA in Johannesburg
12 June 2022 - 00:00
Nothing is static. Every lead takes you to a dead end. The familiar is disorienting. Thoughts trail off into nothingness. The eyes are deceived but the impulse to stare lingers in the work...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.