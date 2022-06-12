WTF is Going On?

Good-looking folks are richer and have more friends, but aren't big on sharing

A study in Germany made some interesting 'discoveries' about people gifted in the appearances department

Beauty may be in the eye of the beholder, but goddamn, it helps if the beholder finds you beautiful. There's now incontrovertible proof that those considered to be beautiful have more goods and benefits coming their way than just an objective breeding advantage. They are also much more likely to be promoted, and to earn more than their less attractive counterparts. In addition, they're also apparently happier and make more friends. Go figure!..