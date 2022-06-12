Opinion
Johnny versus Amber saga just shows misogyny is alive and well
Like a witch on trial, Heard has been vilified and monsterised while Depp, jealous, promiscuous, deviant, vindictive, is just 'good ole Johnny'
12 June 2022 - 00:00
“When a feminine face might belong to a secret Gorgon, any woman could be a monster. Perhaps every woman was. This is one of the legacies we’ve inherited from the classical era ... a suspicion of women in general, a feeling that every one of them may have claws and tails if you look below the waterline.” — Women and Other Monsters, Jess Zimmerman..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.