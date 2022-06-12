SA’s own ‘Magic Mike’ wins over Hollywood heartthrob Channing Tatum

Hollywood actor Channing Tatum entrusted the lead role of Mike to Kalon Badenhorst after he auditioned for the part in 2020

Durban-born dancer Kalon Badenhorst has a lot in common with Hollywood actor Channing Tatum — and it's not just a chiselled jawline, washboard abs and slick dance moves...