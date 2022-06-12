Top US music producers come to Cape Town to mentor young, local talent

Local musicians are being given a boost by visiting LA-based Safety Club members, in Cape Town running songwriting camps

You’d be forgiven for not having heard of Roark Bailey, Nelson “Nellz” Kyle, DeJuan Cross, Trinidad James, V-Script and A1 Laflare. Likewise, it wouldn’t be surprising if the name the Safety Club didn’t ring any bells. But if you claimed not to have come across stars such as Drake, Lil Wayne, Diddy, Kanye West, Nicki Minaj, Nas, Future, Chris Brown, SAINt JHN and Post Malone, people might think you’d been hiding under a rock...