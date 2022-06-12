Top US music producers come to Cape Town to mentor young, local talent
Local musicians are being given a boost by visiting LA-based Safety Club members, in Cape Town running songwriting camps
12 June 2022 - 00:03
You’d be forgiven for not having heard of Roark Bailey, Nelson “Nellz” Kyle, DeJuan Cross, Trinidad James, V-Script and A1 Laflare. Likewise, it wouldn’t be surprising if the name the Safety Club didn’t ring any bells. But if you claimed not to have come across stars such as Drake, Lil Wayne, Diddy, Kanye West, Nicki Minaj, Nas, Future, Chris Brown, SAINt JHN and Post Malone, people might think you’d been hiding under a rock...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.