Series Review

‘Winning Time: the Rise of the Lakers Dynasty’ a refreshing look at a moment

You don’t have to be a basketball fan to enjoy this story that’s ultimately about a mad man with a crazy plan and the people who helped him realise it

In the early 1980s, the NBA (National Basketball Association) wasn’t the internationally renowned, much loved and globally watched sporting spectacle we think of today. Nobody really watched basketball in the same numbers as baseball and football and the reputation of the league was beset by negative impressions of its players and a yawning familiarity with its offering...