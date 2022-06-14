Meet the top 10 beauties vying for Miss SA 2022 crown
Gauteng leads the pack with four finalists as pageant returns to province
SA is one step closer to meeting its new Miss SA with the unveiling of the top 10 finalists on Monday night.
Miss SA organisers announced the top 10 beauties set to vie for this year's title at a finale pageant taking place at Sun International’s flagship venue, the SunBet Arena at Time Square in Pretoria, on August 13.
This marks a return to Gauteng for the pageant, which was hosted in Cape Town last year in a glittering finale that saw Lalela Mswane emerge victorious.
As in previous years, the glamorous finale will also be broadcast live on DStv’s M-Net and Mzansi Magic and streamed for an international audience on the Miss SA app.
This year's contestants represent five provinces – Gauteng, which has four contestants, KwaZulu-Natal and Western Province with two each and Limpopo and North West with one finalist each.
Pageant organisers describe the dynamic 10 as "an impressive group and include a candidate attorney,law students, performing arts, dietetics, a psychology honours graduate, entrepreneurs, small business owners and models".
The judges behind the top 10 selection are: Miss SA 2015 Liesl Laurie, body positive activist Tracey-Lee Lusty Horwitz, Dentsu CEO Koo Govender, fashion designer Khosi Nkosi, True Love editor-in-chief Makhosazana Zwane-Siguqa, actor Simoné Nortmann and actor and TV personality Thando Thabethe.
The top 10 beauties vying for the title are:
ANARZADE OMAR
Anarzade Omar, 23, is from Crown Gardens, Johannesburg. She has a BA in Strategic Communication in Marketing from the University of Johannesburg and works as a social media manager at a digital marketing agency. The beauty made it to the top 35 in 2019 and the top 30 the following year and was determined this year to make it third time lucky
AYANDA THABETHE
Ayanda Thabethe, 22, is from Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal. She is currently pursuing a degree in dietetics and human nutrition.
ITUMELENG PARAGE
Itumeleng Parage, 22, comes from Central Western Jabavu in Soweto and is a Bachelor of Law student with a Bachelor of Arts (law major) degree from the University of Witwatersrand.
KEAOLEBOGA NKASHE
Keaoleboga Nkashe, 26, is from Itsoseng, North West, and is a post-graduate student, freelance model and kindergarten teacher. Nkashe relinquished a teaching job in China to return to SA when she was named in the top 30.
LEBOGANG MAHLANGU
Lebogang Mahlangu, 26, is from Soshanguve, Tshwane, and works for a multinational FMCG company as a procurement specialist. She has a BSc Food Science degree from Stellenbosch University.
LUVÉ MEYER
Luvé Meyer, 25, comes from Brackenfell, Cape Town. She has a Bachelor of Health Science and Social Services degree and an honours degree in psychology from the University of South Africa and is a full-time model and small business co-owner. Meyer made it to the top 35 in 2020.
LUYANDA ZUMA
Luyanda Zuma, 20, is from Maritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal, and is an international model, entrepreneur and a final year Bachelor of Live Performance student at AFDA.
NDAVI NOKERI
Ndavi Nokeri, 23, comes from Tzaneen, Limpopo. She has a BCom Investment Management degree from the University of Pretoria and is currently working for an asset management firm. Nokeri was was also voted the People’s Choice.
PEARL NTSHEHI
Pearl Ntshehi, 25, was born and raised in Mamelodi but currently lives in Centurion in Tshwane. She is a candidate attorney and has BCom Law, BCom Honours and LLB degrees. Ntshehi made it into the top 30 last year and is ecstatic to make the top 10 this time.
TAMSYN JACK
Tamsyn Jack, 25, from Somerset West, Western Cape, is an entrepreneur working with some of SA’s leading start-ups and small businesses. She graduated with a food science degree from the University of Stellenbosch.
