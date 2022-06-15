These Samsung smartphone cameras can take your business to the next level

24/7 success

From typing quick notes in a dark conference room to on-the-go stories for your social media followers — it’s handy to have a camera that can adapt to your every location.

The improved night mode function automatically synthesises up to 12 images at once, so your night photos look brighter, with less noise.

The Galaxy A series’ frame rate is also automatically adjusted to create bright, clear videos. Coupled with Galaxy’s signature artificial intelligence camera, expansive and smooth display — you never have to miss the opportunity to shoot your shot.

Power in your pocket

Both the Galaxy A33 5G and A53 5G come with a 5nm octa-core power processor for enhanced multitasking. The random access memory (RAM) plus, reads your usage patterns and provides extra virtual RAM for an additional boost.

With bokeh effects and dual lenses, you can blur out the background and focus on the details that bring life from the frame. The devices also come preloaded with fun mode, allowing you to edit your pictures with Snapchat‘s regularly updated lenses.