Trio of exciting ‘industry first’ tech gadgets hit SA shelves
HONOR’s Magic4 Pro smartphone leads the line-up of innovative new releases now available in stores
The HONOUR Magic4 Pro leads the line-up of exciting new tech gadgets from the global tech brand to hit shelves in SA.
Along with this covetable smartphone (see deals below), HONOUR has debuted the HONOUR Watch GS 3. This stylish smartwatch features an industry-leading eight-channel heart rate AI engine to detect your heart rate precisely.
HONOUR Earbuds 3 Pro rounds out the trio of new releases. These wireless earphones deliver superior sound quality and come with an industry-first body temperature measuring capability.
A FLAGSHIP SMARTPHONE PACKED WITH FEATURES
HONOUR has raised the bar with the Magic4 Pro. Here's a closer look at some of this smartphone's many features:
Triple camera
The HONOUR Magic4 Pro features an impressive rear triple camera system comprising a 50MP Wide Camera, a 50MP 122° Ultra-Wide Camera, and a 64MP Periscope Telephoto Camera. This is powered by the brand's best-in-class Ultra Fusion Computational Photography, which allows you to shoot high-definition images in stunning clarity — even from afar.
That's because the device supports up to 100x digital zoom and features optical and electronic image stabilisation to clearly capture distant scenes.
Cinematic videography
Featuring HONOUR Magic-Log Movie Master and AI Film Effects, this smartphone is built for filmmaking. It delivers 10-bit Log 4K video recording in 60fps (frame per second) — another industry first.
Powerful wireless charging
The HONOUR Magic4 Pro is powered by a large 4600mAh battery and includes a combination of Supercharge technologies to deliver an ultra-long battery life and all-day connectivity.
The first of these technologies is 100W Wired HONOUR Supercharge, which allows you to juice your phone up to 100% charge in just 30 minutes. The second is 100W Wireless HONOUR Supercharge, which powers the device up to a 60% charge in just 15 minutes.
Enhanced privacy and security
There's no need to worry about eavesdroppers with the HONOUR Magic4 Pro. In yet another industry first, it boasts an innovative AI Privacy Calling feature that's powered by Directional Sound Technology and prevents “sound leakage” for more private phone calls.
Exceptional gaming experience
HONOUR is among the first smartphone manufacture to support groundbreaking AI Super Rendering technology on smartphones thanks to continuous upgrades of its GPU Turbo X technology. This produces remarkable results in power consumption and performance, enhancing the overall gaming experience on the HONOUR Magic4 Series.
Comfortable viewing
Perfect for those who spend long hours in front of the screen, the HONOUR Magic4 Series delivers Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) of 1920Hz, the highest ever achieved in an LTPO screen. This minimises eye strain and provides a comfortable viewing experience, even in low light environments.
GET THE HONOUR MAGIC4 PRO NOW
The HONOUR Magic4 Pro 8+256GB smartphone is available via Vodacom and MTN at a price of R22,999. Running on Android 11, it comes with Google Mobile Services pre-installed so you can download Google apps with peace of mind as well as apps such as YouTube and Spotify.
This incredible smartphone is also available on contract:
- Vodacom: Pay R999 for 24 months on a 1GB Red Core plan and you'll get HONOUR Earbuds 3 Pro as free gift.
- MTN: Pay R999 for 24 months on a Mega Talk XS or Mega Gigs XS plan.
For more information about the HONOUR Magic4 Pro, visit Hihonor.com/za
This article was paid for by HONOUR.