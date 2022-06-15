Trio of exciting ‘industry first’ tech gadgets hit SA shelves

The HONOUR Magic4 Pro leads the line-up of exciting new tech gadgets from the global tech brand to hit shelves in SA.

Along with this covetable smartphone (see deals below), HONOUR has debuted the HONOUR Watch GS 3. This stylish smartwatch features an industry-leading eight-channel heart rate AI engine to detect your heart rate precisely.

HONOUR Earbuds 3 Pro rounds out the trio of new releases. These wireless earphones deliver superior sound quality and come with an industry-first body temperature measuring capability.