Lifestyle

‘Show off your track skills’ this Father’s Day at Zebra Square’s F1 activation

Includes an exciting competition for motorheads

15 June 2022 - 12:00 By Staff reporter
Zebra Square Gallery's F1 activation in Hyde Park Corner.
Image: Zebra Square

Looking to spoil your car crazy dad with something special this Father’s Day? Look no further than a visit to Zebra Square Gallery’s F1 activation at Hyde Park Corner in Johannesburg.

The event, held in partnership with Hyde Park Corner, will run until Father’s Day and will offer motorheads a chance to view the “Ferrari Maranello 550 with a 5.5L V12 naturally aspirated front engine and 6-speed manual gearbox and a Ferrari 360 challenge race car”, according to organisers.

“In addition, and in true Italian style, we have a life-size Ferrari Formula 1 simulator in which you can show off your track skills and win a blood-rushing prize. Pablo Clark Racing with NGK team is offering the racer with the fastest lap time an exclusive opportunity to experience this limited-edition racing car on the circuit.”

A visitor at the Zebra Square F1 activation.
Image: Zebra Square
In the driving seat at the Zebra Square F1 activation.
Image: Zebra Square

This opportunity will see the racer given the “full reins in controlling the Ferrari 360 Challenge race car around Zwartkops and will be accompanied by one of their pro racing drivers providing professional advice with following racing lines and braking points.”

To enter the competition, visit the activation and scan the QR code available on site.

Zebra Square Gallery are dealers and traders in classic, future classic and supercars.

Price: R150. For more information, follow @HPChydeparkcorner, @zebrasquaregallerysa and @pablo_clark_racing

