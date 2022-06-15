‘Show off your track skills’ this Father’s Day at Zebra Square’s F1 activation

Looking to spoil your car crazy dad with something special this Father’s Day? Look no further than a visit to Zebra Square Gallery’s F1 activation at Hyde Park Corner in Johannesburg.

The event, held in partnership with Hyde Park Corner, will run until Father’s Day and will offer motorheads a chance to view the “Ferrari Maranello 550 with a 5.5L V12 naturally aspirated front engine and 6-speed manual gearbox and a Ferrari 360 challenge race car”, according to organisers.

“In addition, and in true Italian style, we have a life-size Ferrari Formula 1 simulator in which you can show off your track skills and win a blood-rushing prize. Pablo Clark Racing with NGK team is offering the racer with the fastest lap time an exclusive opportunity to experience this limited-edition racing car on the circuit.”