A-Listers
IN PICTURES | Celebrating life with Zakes and Co
Zakes Bantwini, one of the nicest blokes in the music biz, has secured an impressive seven nominations at this year’s South African Music Awards
19 June 2022 - 00:00
No matter that the invite came hardly 24 hours earlier, or that it was a long-johns-under-clothes sort of night, when one of the nicest blokes in the music biz throws a black-tie birthday do, you clear your schedule and gladly brave the cold...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.