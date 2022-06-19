My teacher, my inspiration: Seven celebs share memories of their dads
From chef Zola Nene to muso Lee Cole, we chat to top achievers in their fields to find out their fondest memories and best lessons from their fathers
19 June 2022 - 00:03
AKIO KAWAHITO..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.