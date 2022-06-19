Opinion
The greater the effort, the bigger the reward
The ability to excel shouldn't come without effort as this creates resilience to tackle the complexities of life
19 June 2022 - 00:00
Everyone has problems, and they’re all big. We all struggle with some things, often many things. If you aren’t struggling or, worse still, you’ve never struggled, then you have my sympathy, not my envy. You don’t have a life...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.