Top picks from Encounters 2022 as festival returns to physical screens

There is a wide variety of local and international doccies to choose from at the 'in the flesh' festival in Jozi and Cape Town after two years of online-only

After two years of online-only, the 24th edition of this year’s Encounters International South African Documentary Festival returns to physical screens at CineCentre Killarney and The Bioscope in Johannesburg, and to The Labia in Cape Town. As always, there is a wide variety of local and international documentaries to choose from. Here are some suggestions to help you plan your viewing:..