Humour

What parents excel at, kids are expected to too. Sorry, kids

I grew up as a school principal's son. Oh, the pressure!

I recently watched a heart-warming clip of Serena Williams. She was talking about the fact that she got her daughter, Alexa Olympia, a tennis coach. I know, I know. Who is this coach who can do a better job than arguably the greatest of all time? Her reasoning is that she is too impatient on the court to give anyone lessons...