Humour
What parents excel at, kids are expected to too. Sorry, kids
I grew up as a school principal's son. Oh, the pressure!
19 June 2022 - 00:01
I recently watched a heart-warming clip of Serena Williams. She was talking about the fact that she got her daughter, Alexa Olympia, a tennis coach. I know, I know. Who is this coach who can do a better job than arguably the greatest of all time? Her reasoning is that she is too impatient on the court to give anyone lessons...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.