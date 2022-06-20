Be the first to see 'Elvis': This exclusive premiere will get you All Shook Up

Want to know more about the movie?

“While this story is called Elvis, it’s also Col Tom Parker’s story — the telling of it at least; he’s our way in, our narrator, and an unreliable one at that,” says Luhrmann, who wrote, directed and produced the film.

The filmmaker's extensive research into the music icon aided in his discovery of the strange partnership behind the artist’s public success and personal struggles.

“As I like to say, Col Tom Parker was never a colonel, never a Tom, never a Parker, but a fascinating character all the same. He was a carnival barker, dedicated to finding that one great act,” Luhrmann says.

“Nineteen-year-old Elvis Presley had lived for a period of time in one of the few white-designated houses in a black section of Tupelo, Mississippi, where, along with a group of neighbourhood friends, he absorbed the music of both the local juke joints and the Pentecostal revival tents.

"As he grew up, he fused this with his love of country music. Parker had no ear for music whatsoever, but he was absolutely struck by the effect Elvis’s whole package had on young audiences. As the colonel says in the film, ‘it was the greatest carnival act I had ever seen.’”