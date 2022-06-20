Report on Meghan ‘bullying’ claims ‘will never see light of day’

More than a year since Buckingham Palace instituted an investigation into bullying claims against the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, it is emerging the report has been “buried”.

Last year, former staffers of the duke and duchess accused Meghan of bullying and humiliating them. The palace confirmed it was investigating the claims at the time while the duchess denied the allegations.

More than a year later, Daily Mail is reporting the investigation “will never see the light of day” in an attempt to “stop stoking tensions between the Sussexes and the rest of the royals”.

It was reported a handful of former staff members were interviewed during the investigation, despite the couple employing about 25 people during their time as working royals.

Relations between the Sussexes and other members of the royal family have been fraught since the couple stepped back from royal duties in 2020.

Things worsened after their explosive interview with TV mogul Oprah Winfrey last year.

This year saw a thawing of relations when Meghan and husband Prince Harry, who have two children, reunited with the royal family to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee earlier this month.

The weekend festivities were also an opportunity for the monarch, who marked 70 years on the British throne, to meet her great-grandchild and “namesake” Lilibet Diana, who recently turned one.

