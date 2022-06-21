LISTEN | Beyoncé drops first single from new album, ‘Break My Soul’

With little over a month to go until Beyoncé drops her latest solo album, the award-winning singer surprised fans with the release of the first single from the new album.

Beyoncé sent fans into a frenzy last week when she unveiled the title of her upcoming album, Renaissance, six years after releasing the critically acclaimed Lemonade.

Taking to social media last week Thursday, the chart-topper simply listed the words “act I Renaissance” and the date July 29 in her bio. Streaming sites Spotify and Apple also posted artwork for the record.

Fans had anticipated news from the Grammy Award winner after the singer deleted her profile picture from social media platforms last week.