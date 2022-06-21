Prince Charles, queen lead tributes for Prince William as he turns 40

Prince Charles and the queen led birthday wishes on Tuesday for the Duke of Cambridge, Prince William, as he celebrates his 40th birthday.

The heir to the British throne, took to social media to wish his eldest son a happy birthday with a series of images featuring the duo. Charles shared a picture of William as a baby being held by his father while the other three photos feature the two in the intervening years. A simple caption was posted above the pictures: “Wishing The Duke of Cambridge a very happy 40th birthday!”

William's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, meanwhile shared a series of messages on Twitter on behalf of the royal family to mark the duke's milestone birthday.