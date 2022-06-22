Ben Stiller shares details from Ukraine visit after he meets ‘hero’ Zelensky

The Russian invasion of Ukraine, which began in February, has claimed thousands of civilian lives, displaced millions of Ukrainians and reduced cities to rubble. Moscow said it is involved in a “special military operation” in Ukraine.

During his trip which started in Poland, Stiller visited a UNHCR warehouse in Rzeszow and the Medyka border crossing. In Ukraine, he travelled to Lviv, Irpin, which was heavily damaged at the start of the conflict, and Kyiv, where he met President Volodymyr Zelensky, telling him “You are my hero”,

He has shared pictures of his trip and on Monday put out a message calling for compassion on World Refugee Day. More than 12-million people have fled their homes since the start of the war, according to UNHCR.

“It’s natural for people to want to turn away, especially in a situation like this with a war that has been going on for some time while dealing with our own personal issues,” Stiller told Reuters.

“But it is important to be aware of what is going on in different parts of the world.”

Stiller was appointed a goodwill ambassador in 2018 and has previously met refugees in Germany, Jordan, Guatemala and Lebanon.

