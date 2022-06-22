If you use your smartphone for work, you’ll wish it had these great features

Busy professionals need devices that keep up with their workday pace, and for a lot of people their most essential device is a smartphone.

There are many reasons why it may be more convenient to use a smartphone instead of a laptop, such as being away from your desk, working in the field, or not wanting to sit down in front of a larger screen when a smaller, more portable one will do.

If you use your smartphone for work, you need one that’s reliable, which is where HONOR’s recently launched premium smartphone, the HONOR Magic4 Pro, come in.

Slick and powerful, this device has unique features that are a huge bonus for business users. Here's a closer look at some of them:

Generous screen that guards against eye strain

Not only does the Magic4 Pro have a sizeable 6.81″ LPTO display, but the frame surrounding it is much slimmer than in previous generations of HONOR's Magic series of smartphones. This means there's a larger screen to make tasks such as reading and responding to emails easier and more enjoyable.

This display incorporates 1920Hz Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) dimming technology — a feature that's great for those who spend long hours in front of a screen as it minimises eye strain and provides a comfortable viewing experience, even in low light environments.

Ultra-long battery life and powerful wireless charging

The HONOUR Magic4 Pro is powered by a large 4600mAh battery and includes a combination of Supercharge technologies to deliver an ultra-long battery life and all-day connectivity.

The first of these technologies is 100W Wired HONOUR Supercharge, which allows you to juice your phone up to 100% charge in just 30 minutes. The second is 100W Wireless HONOUR Supercharge, which powers the device up to a 60% charge in just 15 minutes.

AI Privacy Call

In an industry first, the HONOUR Magic4 Pro boasts an innovative AI Privacy Calling feature that prevents “sound leakage” to enhance the privacy of your phone calls.