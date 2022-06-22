Live Better with Capitec and you can enjoy a second payday every month

“Our research shows us that South Africans are after real value when it comes to rewards programmes,” says Francois Viviers, group executive of marketing and communications at Capitec.

“People are tired of complicated tiers, subscription fees and points they don’t understand. We made rewards really simple and transparent with the Live Better rewards programme. It gives clients cash back, while motivating a positive savings culture with our Live Better savings account.”

“When you bank smart, you can get paid to bank with us, rather than pay for banking,” says Viviers. “More than 7-million clients activated Live Better and more than 2.5-million of these clients are earning more cash back than what they pay in bank fees.”

How to ‘Bank Better’ with Capitec:

All you need to do is join Live Better rewards programme for free on the Capitec app, then do the following every month:

Have one credit product (this includes an access facility, term loan or credit card), a funeral plan or a fixed-term savings plan with a balance of R10,000 or more; Link three recurring payments or debit orders to your Capitec account; and Make five payments on the app including transfers, scan to pay, or buying prepaid airtime, electricity or data.

Once you’ve reached these goals every month, you can earn cash back on every rand you spend with your card.

This money, together with the cash back you'll earn every time you spend with one of Capitec's rewards partners, which include Dis-Chem, Baby City, Shell and more, is all paid into your Live Better savings account on Live Better Day, the 10th of every month.

The money earns higher interest in your Live Better savings account than in your savings account and you can transfer it to your main account whenever you want.

“It’s as easy as that — keep banking with us and you get real cash back that you can use however and whenever you want. You not only empower yourself, but you also have more time and money to spend on the things you love most. We just want to reward you for banking better so you can live better,” says Viviers.

