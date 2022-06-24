×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Lifestyle

Girl who no longer wants ‘to be related’ to dad Elon Musk granted name change

Teen was formerly known as Xavier Alexander Musk

Khanyisile Ngcobo Story producer
24 June 2022 - 08:33
SpaceX founder and chief engineer Elon Musk's daughter has been granted her request to change her name and gender identity. File photo.
SpaceX founder and chief engineer Elon Musk's daughter has been granted her request to change her name and gender identity. File photo.
Image: Joe Skipper/Reuters

Elon Musk’s daughter has been granted her request to legally change her name and gender recognition, it has been reported.

Earlier this week, it emerged the 18-year-old had filed a request to change her name in accordance with her new gender identity, and because “I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form”.

The petition for a name change and new birth certificate reflecting her new gender identity was filed with the Los Angeles County Superior Court in Santa Monica in April.

The tee  formerly known as Xavier Alexander Musk asked the court to change her gender recognition from male to female and to register her new name, according to court documents available online through PlainSite.org.

On Friday, People reported her request had been granted and she would now be known as Vivian Jenna Wilson. Wilson is her mother Justine’s maiden name. 

According to the site, Wilson’s identity as female was recognised and it was ruled a new birth certificate reflecting the changes should be issued.

Wilson, a twin, is one of five children Justine shares with the Tesla and SpaceX chief. They were married from 2000 to 2008.

- Additional reporting by Reuters

READ MORE:

Elon Musk’s child seeks name change as she no longer wishes ‘to be related’ to dad

The teen's mother is Justine Wilson, who divorced Musk in 2008.
Lifestyle
3 days ago

If you Musk: Tesla CEO’s child wants name change to cut ties with dad

Musk’s 18-year-old child has asked court to change her gender recognition to female and register her new name
Lifestyle
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Elon Musk’s child seeks name change as she no longer wishes ‘to be related’ to ... Lifestyle
  2. Prince Charles, queen lead tributes for Prince William as he turns 40 Lifestyle
  3. ‘Face mites’ that live, breed on humans may soon ‘become one’ with us: study Lifestyle
  4. Bill Cosby found liable in civil case for sexual assault in 1975 Lifestyle
  5. RECIPES | Two wholesome soups to keep you warm in this chilly weather Food

Latest Videos

40% water used in Nelson Mandela Bay is 'lost'
ANNOUNCEMENT: First monkeypox case reported in SA