×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Lifestyle

Opinion

Dream boyband BTS just released their ultimate breakup song, and it's over

Sad news indeed that the South Korean pop sensation is calling it quits at what appears to be the age of 10

26 June 2022 - 00:00 By Hans Mackenzie Main

As we all prepare to celebrate the life of the King of Rock and Roll with a stunning biopic, I’d like to remind everyone of the sad news this week coming from a group of teeny tiny princes of pop...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Daughter who no longer wants ‘to be related’ to dad Elon Musk granted name ... Lifestyle
  2. Elon Musk’s child seeks name change as she no longer wishes ‘to be related’ to ... Lifestyle
  3. Live Better with Capitec and you can enjoy a second payday every month Lifestyle
  4. New Rich Mnisi x Adidas collabo ‘celebrates love, romance and beauty’ The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. RECIPES | Two wholesome soups to keep you warm in this chilly weather Food

Latest Videos

Gift of the Givers fights for Nelson Mandela Bay as day zero looms
40% water used in Nelson Mandela Bay is 'lost'