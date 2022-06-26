Interview

‘Elvis’ star Austin Butler is all set to shake, rattle and roll to superstardom

We chat to big-screen newcomer Austin Butler, who beat out Harry Stiles and Ansel Elgort for the dream part in Baz Luhrmann's musical extravaganza

“Are you ready to fly?” The question comes early in Elvis, Baz Luhrmann’s latest richly imagined musical extravaganza, posed by The King’s manager, Tom Parker, aka, The Colonel. Parker is played by Tom Hanks, who could have been posing the same question in real life to newcomer to the big screen Austin Butler, who plays Elvis with aplomb. Butler beat out Harry Stiles and Ansel Elgort for the role in his first big budget, high stakes, widely publicised entry to the big time. ..