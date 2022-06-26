×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Lifestyle

Interview

‘Elvis’ star Austin Butler is all set to shake, rattle and roll to superstardom

We chat to big-screen newcomer Austin Butler, who beat out Harry Stiles and Ansel Elgort for the dream part in Baz Luhrmann's musical extravaganza

26 June 2022 - 00:03 By Andrea NAgel and supplied

“Are you ready to fly?” The question comes early in Elvis, Baz Luhrmann’s latest richly imagined musical extravaganza, posed by The King’s manager, Tom Parker, aka, The Colonel. Parker is played by Tom Hanks, who could have been posing the same question in real life to newcomer to the big screen Austin Butler, who plays Elvis with aplomb. Butler beat out Harry Stiles and Ansel Elgort for the role in his first big budget, high stakes, widely publicised entry to the big time. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Daughter who no longer wants ‘to be related’ to dad Elon Musk granted name ... Lifestyle
  2. Elon Musk’s child seeks name change as she no longer wishes ‘to be related’ to ... Lifestyle
  3. Live Better with Capitec and you can enjoy a second payday every month Lifestyle
  4. New Rich Mnisi x Adidas collabo ‘celebrates love, romance and beauty’ The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. RECIPES | Two wholesome soups to keep you warm in this chilly weather Food

Latest Videos

Gift of the Givers fights for Nelson Mandela Bay as day zero looms
40% water used in Nelson Mandela Bay is 'lost'