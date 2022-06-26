Interview
‘Elvis’ star Austin Butler is all set to shake, rattle and roll to superstardom
We chat to big-screen newcomer Austin Butler, who beat out Harry Stiles and Ansel Elgort for the dream part in Baz Luhrmann's musical extravaganza
26 June 2022 - 00:03
“Are you ready to fly?” The question comes early in Elvis, Baz Luhrmann’s latest richly imagined musical extravaganza, posed by The King’s manager, Tom Parker, aka, The Colonel. Parker is played by Tom Hanks, who could have been posing the same question in real life to newcomer to the big screen Austin Butler, who plays Elvis with aplomb. Butler beat out Harry Stiles and Ansel Elgort for the role in his first big budget, high stakes, widely publicised entry to the big time. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.