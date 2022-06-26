‘Marikana: Ten Years On’ shines a spotlight on those left behind

A new exhibition, part of this year's National Arts Festival in Makhanda, highlights the plight of the devastated families struggling in the aftermath of the Marikana massacre of 10 years ago

This year will mark a decade since 34 striking mineworkers were killed by police at Marikana in North West. Ten other men, including non-striking mineworkers, security guards and police had been killed in the week leading up to the terrible events of August 16 2012, which were watched live on TV news stations by horrified South Africans and beamed across the world as indisputable final evidence of the postapartheid government’s abysmal failure to provide a better life for all. ..