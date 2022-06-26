What it’s like taking part in the 2022 Toyota GR Cup
Resident racer Thomas Falkiner unpacks the marketing genius of Toyota’s one-make series
26 June 2022 - 00:00
The last time I wrote for these pages was back in February when I announced that I was one of six local motoring scribes picked to compete in the newly formed Toyota GR Cup...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.