WTF is Going On?

Not even Elon’s cash can save him from the shade of his own teenage kids

A day after turning 18, Musk's daughter filed to legally change her name and gender, seeking to have nothing to do with her dad

There's no greater withering judge of character than a teenager. Mostly they turn against themselves — what with the harsh navel-gazing and horrific personal assessments most are prone to on a daily basis, which results in some well-documented afflictions populating the unfiltered TikTok confessionals of the metaverse. But, to be fair, they're at their most scathing when they turn their steely gaze to the adults in their lives. Who can forget Greta Thunberg’s soul destroying “How dare you”?..